People flock outside to enjoy this unseasonable warm weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s weather didn’t feel anything like February typically does and a lot of people are taking advantage of the spring-like temperatures.

Dozens of people were at the Roanoke River Greenway biking, running, walking their dogs and playing with their kids.

Parents who decided to take their children to the playground to spend time outside said the warmer weather is a nice unseasonable surprise.

"Normally we're stuck inside and we're with germs and it's just not fun so any time we have the chance to go outside and play with other kids outside where there's no flu, it makes us really happy," Melinda Hanko said.

Parents said they’re hoping for more days like Monday soon.