Roanoke juvenile arrested, charged after Salem home, car hit by gunfire

SALEM, Va. – A juvenile is in custody facing multiple charges after an early morning shots-fired incident in Salem on Monday.

At about 4 a.m., Salem police responded to the 1800 block of Springfield Avenue in response to reported gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived to find both a car and him had been hit. Also, several empty cartridge casings were left in the road, according to the Salem Police Department.

Although the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, no one was hurt. Police said that no one was in the vehicle that was hit by the gunfire.

Later in the day, police arrested a juvenile from the city of Roanoke and charged him with the following:

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Shooting from a motor vehicle

Discharging a firearm in city limits

Underage possession of a handgun

Reckless handling of a firearm

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of concealed weapon

Damaging property

Providing false identification to police

The person arrested is currently being held at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.