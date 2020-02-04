Bedford County truck manufacturer to double production, add 61 new jobs

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A truck manufacturer in Bedford County is set to invest more than $2 million to double its production and create new jobs.

Custom Truck One Source, a specialized manufacturer of trucks and heavy equipment, will invest $2.6 million and double its production in Forest, creating 61 new jobs.

Since 2008, Custom Truck has grown from 17 employees in Bedford County to 192 today, and this project represents the company’s third expansion in the past 10 years.

“Custom Truck One Source has been manufacturing specialty heavy and aerial lift trucks in Virginia for nearly 30 years,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Their success demonstrates the incredible value and growth that this industry can rev up for our Commonwealth and local economies.