Danville man arrested, charged with attempted first-degree murder

DANVILLE, Va. – A 27-year-old Danville man is in custody after a shooting on Tuesday morning in the city.

Omar Deonte Barbour faces multiple charges after police say he shot a 28-year-old man in the 400 block of Old Mount Cross Road.

Barbour is charged with attempted first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felon and two counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied building.

He is currently in the Danville City Jail being held without bond.