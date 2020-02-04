Danville man hurt in overnight shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A 28-year-old man is hurt after authorities say he was shot early Tuesday morning in Danville, according to police.

Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Old Mt. Cross Road around 12:30 a.m.

The victim was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police were not able to provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 434-793-0000.