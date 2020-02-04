‘It’s been exciting’: Pittsylvania County man to begin World Marathon Challenge Thursday

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – A Pittsylvania County man is now less than two days away from running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Steve Scott has been training for the World Marathon Challenge for more than a year.

He's running to raise awareness about breast cancer and raise money for the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.

On Tuesday, he was in Cape Town, South Africa preparing to fly to Antarctica for the first marathon Thursday morning.

“It’s been exhausting. I had to fly from Dulles to London. That was about an eight-hour flight. I had an eight-hour layover in London, then I had an 11-hour flight from London to Cape Town," Scott said. "It’s been exciting, just kind of waiting for this time to happen.”

For updates on Scott’s progress, you can friend him on Facebook.