Treat your Valentine to local, custom-made chocolate

LEXINGTON, Va. – Treat your Valentine to local sweets for the upcoming romantic holiday.

Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company is based in Lexington and has another storefront in Stanton.

Valentine’s Day is one of the company‘s busiest holidays. Chocolatiers make your standard box of chocolates filled with tasty truffles but they do custom orders, chocolate hearts filled with truffles and even an anatomical chocolate heart.

Cocoa Mill ships to chocolate lovers across the country, but if you want it in time for Valentine’s Day the deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 12 at noon. You can still walk-in Valentine’s Day to buy what’s in stock.

