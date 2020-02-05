Leave a green porch light on during May to raise awareness of first responders’ mental health

ROANOKE, Va. – Stopping the stigma -- that’s the goal of a new push to help shine a light on the mental health difficulties first responders face.

“Light It Up Green" is a campaign for people to change their porch lights to a green light bulb for the month of May.

The organizer of Putting a Dent in Mental Health said first responders often don’t want to show any weakness, but he wants to lessen the stigma.

“What we see is more than what the average person sees, and with the stigma, we bottle it all in," said Jonathan Smith, executive director and founder of Putting a Dent in Mental Health.

Organizers ask you take a picture and use the hashtag “Light It Up Green."