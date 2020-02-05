Roanoke library honors Black History Month with photo exhibit featuring local families

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke library has a unique exhibit in honor of Black History Month.

It’s called “Next of Kin” and features photos of local interconnected families of color from 1850-1975.

There are also newspaper articles and historical documents associated with the families.

The exhibit will be up all month at the library’s Gainsboro branch.

A lecture about the families is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 22.