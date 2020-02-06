20+ sheds, garages affected by property crimes in, around Grandin Village, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A certain area of Roanoke is seeing an uptick in property crimes, including suspects tampering with sheds and garages, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

More than 20 addresses in the greater Grandin Village area have been affected, according to police.

Residents in the neighborhoods between Maiden Lane SW and Brandon Avenue SW are advised to lock their sheds and garages and check inside those buildings regularly.

Police also recommend writing down serial numbers of expensive and important items and permanently marking them with your information.

Residents are also encouraged to check their video surveillance and let police know if they see anything suspicious that could assist police in the investigation.