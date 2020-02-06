Brexit leader weighs in on VEXIT campaign for Virginians to take sanctuary in WV

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If there’s anyone who knows about separating a country from its government, it’s British politician Nigel Farage.

Farage helped lead Great Britain out of the European Union almost a week ago.

On Wednesday, he spoke to Liberty University students about his 27-year battle to leave the EU.

"Brexit was a reassertion of our right of national self-determination. The ability to make our own laws, have our own courts and not have somebody ruling over us,” Farage said.

And “self-determination” is what some locals want to accomplish with VEXIT, the campaign that’s gotten Farage’s support and advice.

"I do think it's very, very important that people if they want a change, should have a change. All I would say to the campaigners is, it's very easy to start exit campaigns, but they often take a bit longer than you think they're going to,” Farage said.

"Mr. Farage certainly has more experience in this front than we do. We’re obviously grateful for his advice, grateful for his support,” said Rick Boyer, volunteer with VEXIT 2020.

Boyer says the campaign has grown since Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. and West Virginia’s governor, Jim Justice, made the announcement of their plans with VEXIT. The group wants Virginians to sign petitions and vote to leave the commonwealth and take sanctuary in West Virginia. This is a response, in part, to Virginia’s Democratic lawmakers who have been implementing changes to gun laws.

"If enough people want it to work, yes, it will. It’s going to be up to the voice of the people. My job right now is to get it on the ballot and let the people speak,” Boyer said.