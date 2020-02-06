Preparations underway for Valentine’s Day flower orders

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Flower orders are beginning to pour in for Valentine’s Day.

Garriss’ Flower Shop in Appomattox tell us they started preparing at the start of the year. Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are the shop’s busiest days.

It’s the shop’s first Valentine’s Day in its new location.

You can pre-order flowers by calling or visiting Gariss’ Flower Shop’s website. You can even order the day of or walk in.

