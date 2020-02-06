Virginia’s primary election day is less than a month away

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Iowa caucuses are done, and Virginia’s election day is not far behind.

Virginia is one of 14 states holding its primary election on Mar. 3, also known as “Super Tuesday.”

Virginians still have until Monday to register to vote in the primaries. Roanoke County Office of Elections registrar Anna Cloeter said it is vital for Virginians to show up to the primaries as well as November’s presidential election.

“We are early on in the process, so our voices really do still have a big impact in the selection of the candidate,” Cloeter said.

The other states holding primaries on Super Tuesday are Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.