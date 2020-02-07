Tri-state Arenacross Championship heads to Salem

SALEM, Va. – Get a look into the action-packed world of dirt and bikes at the Tri-State Arenacross Championship Finals this weekend at the Salem Civic Center.

Arenacross is a lot like motocross, only its indoors and with a flatter track. But that doesn’t mean any less action.

This indoor championship series has already had races in Kentucky and West Virginia, and this weekend is the championship finale in Salem.

Last weekend, the show brought out 750 entries to race.

Racers say it’s a thrill for them and the people in the stands.

“It’s not just racing this is an actual show we put on an actual show for people it’s a lot of action our pro guys are racing close to $10 thousand for cash in prizes you know when you have that much money on the line that much testosterone you know it’s about to go down,” said Camron Farmer, track crew and racer.

If you’re interested in racing it’s not too late, they have practices Friday and Saturday.

Buy tickets here.