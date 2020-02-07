Water at Dan River continues to rise, expected to crest Friday

DANVILLE, Va. – The rain may have slowed, but the Dan River is still rising in Southside.

Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a State of Emergency after Danville saw the wettest day it’s ever seen in the month of February, and Danville city schools are closed.

Barricades are up, roads are closed and floodwaters can be seen across the region.

Danville’s Dan River is expected to crest Friday afternoon or evening at one of the highest levels the city has seen.

The water has gotten so high that parking signs can be seen almost fully submerged in the water and patio furniture was seen floating around near the River District Tower.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 3:30 a.m. the Dan River has reached 26.29 feet. That is about three feet lower than the historic flood during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018.