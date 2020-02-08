In the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife,” Virginia is honoring those who impact maternal and children’s health

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Local midwives and nurses are being honored for their work across our region.

The World Health Organization has proclaimed 2020 as the "Year of the Nurse and Midwife.”

It’s a way to honor those who make an impact on maternal and child health.

Governor Ralph Northam recently recognized midwives and nurses across the commonwealth.

Katie Page with Centra, traveled to the Capitol to accept the proclamation on behalf of Centra medical group midwives and nurses across the region.

Page says Lynchburg is no stranger to midwifery care.

“So, it’s just really exciting to receive that recognition on the state level. And have the work we’ve been doing in the region and the work our organization has been doing be recognized,” Page, certified wife, said.

Page says Virginia is the first state to acknowledge World Health Organization’s 2020 proclamation.