South Boston sees flooding as Dan River continues to rise, long after storm’s end

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A storm that brought soaking rain to local areas has long moved out, but the water it dumped is still working its way out. Portions of southside are especially vulnerable to the flooding.

The Dan River had not crested in Halifax County as of Friday night, which means the river is still on the rise with more flooding on the way.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, Route 501 north at Route 58 headed into downtown South Boston was closed as the Dan River was in the roadway. Roadblocks were set up on both sides of the bridge coming into town to keep people out.

The river isn’t expected to crest in South Boston until late Saturday night.

On Friday night, the Dan River was at 26 feet and projected to rise another two feet by sunrise on Saturday.

By late Saturday night, the water is expected to rise another foot, to 29 feet, reaching moderate flood stage, putting it just outside the top ten historic floods for the area.

Businesses in these low-lying areas have done their best to prepare by moving what they can to higher ground.