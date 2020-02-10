'No danger to students’ after threat prompted lockdown at Carroll County High School
Students were released back to class once officials deemed it safe
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Students at Carroll County High School were on lockdown on Monday afternoon because of a reported threat made by a student, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
School officials released the students back to class once the threat was investigated and it was clear there was “no danger to students.”
It’s not clear how long the school was on lockdown. Authorities did not release specific details about the threat.
Press Release from Carroll County Public Schools Carroll County High School went into lockdown this afternoon due to a...Posted by Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 10, 2020
