Public asked to help keep Roanoke ‘traffic free’ through survey

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley commuters don’t feel the same traffic pain as people in other parts of the commonwealth, and the Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization wants to keep it that way.

But, it needs your help. All you have to do is take a survey.

In the survey, drop pins on a map to show where you’ve encountered traffic congestion, prioritize the corridors that can benefit from congestion management and compare trade-offs of managing traffic congestion versus investing in other transportation goals.

The survey is open through Friday.

You can take the survey here.