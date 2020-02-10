Think outside the cookie box this Valentine’s Day

RADFORD, Va. – Forget the Valentine’s Day cards and get something that can be both personal and tasty.

Katie Caldwell is the owner and baker behind The Frosted Sugar Cookie. Throughout the year she executes holiday-themed and custom cookies.

Valentine’s Day gives Caldwell an excuse to add cute puns to her masterpiece cookies and personalize the cookies.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering for Valentine’s Day, orders must be in by Tuesday February 10th and will be ready for pick-up on Thursday February 14th.

To order, click here.

The Frosted Sugar Cookie also offers classes to show you how to design your own cookies. To keep up with upcoming classes visit its Facebook page here.