Two local school districts reopen after social media threats

ROANOKE, Va. – Two local school districts are back open this morning after they closed as a precaution due to threats on social media.

Police say there’s no danger from a possible threat made by a student in Greenbrier County, West Virginia towards Covington and Alleghany County schools. But local parents say it’s alarming.

"The thought that somebody can do this and they think they’re going to get by with it is just, it’s unreal,” said Angela Brown, who lives in Alleghany County.

“It’s terrible. It’s a terrible situation. It’s a problem. It’s a big problem nationwide," said Jeni Baker, who lives in Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

The highlands school district shut down just in case, while a threat there wasn’t made against any school in particular.