Enjoy fine dining and painting at Love, Dine and Design

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Still looking for plans Friday night? Grab a date or some friends for a night of good food and painting in Lynchburg.

It’s called Love, Dine and Design. A first-time event put on by My Father’s Hands Catering and Events LLC. and Glamour Paint Party.

Friday, Feb.14 you can go to Human Kind’s Webster Hall at 150 Linden Ave. in Lynchburg to enjoy a three-course-meal, canvas painting, a live DJ and dancing.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and festivities begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person. To purchase tickets click here.

10 News reporter Megan Woods went inside the kitchen with My Father’s Hands Catering and Events LLC. to see what’s on the menu and how it’s made. Take a look.