New Roanoke brewery to replace shuttered Soaring Ridge taking shape

ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are still off at the old Soaring Ridge Brewery in Roanoke, but another brewpub is building up to take its place.

Twisted Track Brewery will occupy Soaring Ridge’s old building on Shenandoah Avenue. Owner Will Landry estimates that Twisted Track could open as soon as this summer.

Landry left Chaos Mountain Brewery in Franklin County in order to build and develop Twisted Track.

Workers are in the process of demolishing parts of Soaring Ridge’s interior. Landry said renovations, which includes adding a kitchen for food options, could start next month.

Soaring Ridge closed its doors in November after five years of business.