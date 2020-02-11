New town center coming to Madison Heights, county leaders need to hear from property owners

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A town center could be coming to Madison Heights soon.

Before it’s built, county leaders want to hear from property owners.

County administrator, Dean Rodgers tells 10 News they are in the process of creating a master plan for Madison Heights.

Rodgers says the plan impacts property owners between Highway 29 and 29B and Route 130 and near the James River.

A developer is helping the county make use of an empty land.

“We’re asking the owners if they would like to participate in the planning effort. We’re not asking anyone to give up any property, give up any rights or anything,” Rodgers said.

The meeting for property owners starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the county administration building.