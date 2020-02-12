Car fire closes all lanes of VA-57 in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A car fire has closed all lanes of VA-57 going in both directions in Pittsylvania County, according to VDOT.
Authorities say the fire happened near Mapleton Drive Wednesday morning.
Officials did not give a time estimate as to when the lanes will be open, but said they would be closed for “an extended period.”
Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.