Carroll County man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 14 cows

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Fourteen local cows are dead from gunshot wounds.

A man called the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office after he found several of his cattle dead. When deputies arrived, they discovered 14 cows had been shot and killed.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Keith Eric McGehee on Wednesday. He’s facing 14 felony charges of killing or maiming livestock.

His arrest was a result of a joint investigation between the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Animal Control and Health Department.

McGehee is scheduled to appear in General District Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office.