Danville parents face 20+ years for 2-month-old daughter’s heroin, cocaine death

DANVILLE, Va. – In court on Wednesday, the Danville parents of a 2-month-old baby who died from “acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping" in 2018 both pleaded guilty to several charges and were sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Eugene Chandler Jr. and Shaleigh Brumfield both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, child abuse and neglect and two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or Schedule II drug, according to Danville Circuit Court officials.

Both Chandler Jr. and Brumfield were sentenced to 30 years with 14 suspended for the second-degree murder charge, 10 years with five suspended on the child abuse and neglect charge, and 20 years with 18 suspended for drug charges.

Officials say that in total, Chandler Jr. and Brumfield will spend 23 years behind bars and then will be on supervised probation for five years.

On Nov. 24, 2018, Danville police officers responded for a call for help on Maple Grove Avenue where they found Chandler holding an unresponsive baby girl.

Officers began CPR and the baby was taken to SOVAH Health, where she was later pronounced dead.

While there were no obvious signs of physical trauma, authorities opened a death investigation.

During a search of the home, authorities found evidence indicating drug use. An autopsy confirmed that the baby died from “acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping."