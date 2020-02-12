Google Nest alerts Roanoke County homeowners to fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Thanks to some Google Nest smoke alarms, a family’s dog and home are safe.

Several Roanoke County fire and rescue crews responded to a home on Sullivan Lane Wednesday morning after a report of a house fire.

The caller told authorities that they had Gooogle Nest smoke alarms, and that they were getting a notification on their phone that there was smoke in the house. The homeowners were not home at the time, but their dog was inside the house.

When units first arrived, crews found light smoke inside and an audible alarm.

Crews say they believe the dog jumped up and turned on the gas stove which ignited a butcher block knife holder.

Because of the quick notification, the dog is safe and there is minimal damage to the house.