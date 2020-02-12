Jury deliberating in trial for Lynchburg teen convicted of murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A jury is still listening to the details of a murder trial for a Lynchburg man.

Police say in Nov. 2018, Tyler Dabney shot and killed 32-year-old Benjamin Friar.

In court, investigators say Friar went to Longview Road to buy drugs from Dabney.

Police and witnesses testified a fight broke out before Friar was shot multiple times.

Tyler told police that night he asked Friar to leave his sisters home, but Friar became aggressive and refused.

Dabney’s attorney says it was an accidental shooting and done in self-defense.

“This case involves the interesting issue of what a person can do when someone is in their home and is told to leave, not wanted in a home with their permission,” said Joseph Sanzone, Dabney’s defense attorney.

The jury is expected to reach a verdict on Wednesday.