Local News

Shelter-in-place issued at Patrick Henry High School after fight, unrelated medical emergency

Happened during class change Wednesday afternoon

Ashley Wills, Producer

Tags: Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Students at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke were under a shelter-in-place Wednesday, according to school officials and a robocall sent to parents.

In the call, principal Anthony Frazier says the incident happened in the afternoon during class change.

At the same time as the fight, a student had an unrelated medical emergency.

According to the principal, the shelter-in-place allowed medics to treat the student.

