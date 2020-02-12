Shelter-in-place issued at Patrick Henry High School after fight, unrelated medical emergency

ROANOKE, Va. – Students at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke were under a shelter-in-place Wednesday, according to school officials and a robocall sent to parents.

In the call, principal Anthony Frazier says the incident happened in the afternoon during class change.

At the same time as the fight, a student had an unrelated medical emergency.

According to the principal, the shelter-in-place allowed medics to treat the student.