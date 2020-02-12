What’s News Today: new IRONMAN information, Radford upgrades

ROANOKE, Va. – Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety will announce the car it will give away at this year's After Prom Grand Finale. High school students, who stay to the end of the event are entered to win the car. Last year, 5,251 students from 40 Southwest Virginia high schools stayed to the end.

Radford University holds a ribbon cutting ceremony today. The celebration comes at the end of renovations to Reed and Curie Halls, which house the Artis College of Science and Technology. The expanded facilities cost $33 million.

The Executive Vice President of Virginia’s Economic Development Partnership, will speak in Lynchburg this morning. Jason El Koubi will talk about how to keep Virginia the Top State for Business, as named in CNBC’s annual survey.

We will learn more about the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 today. A news conference will be held this morning at Explore Park about the June triathlon.