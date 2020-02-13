1 dead in morning Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va – A person is dead after an house fire Thursday morning in Roanoke.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were called to a home at the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW at 8:01 a.m. Inside, they found the body as well as smoke and heat damage to the second story of the home.

No one else was inside during the fire. No one will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials will not release the name of the person who died at the request of the family.