Free car giveaway keeping teens safe on prom night

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – High schoolers across southwest Virginia could win a free car just by staying at their school’s after-prom party.

Wednesday, Youth of Virginia Speak Out (YOVASO) unveiled the brand new car, a 2020 Hyundai Venue, that high schoolers have the chance to win if they stay for the whole time at their school’s after-prom party.

It’s all part of YOVASO’s After Prom Grand Finale. The goal is to keep teens safe on prom night so they don’t get in a car crash due to drug or alcohol use.

Last year, 5,251 students from 40 different schools across southwest Virginia participated and everyone got home to their families safely.

YOVASO officials say giving away the car is a great incentive to get kids to sign up.

“Anybody will take a brand new car and they don’t have to pay for it,” said Sgt. Ryan Hilbish, with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, who is the chairperson for YOVASO. “I would agree, it’s a prize.”

Schools have until Feb. 28 to register to host an after-prom party.

The car, which was donated by First Team Auto Mall in Roanoke, will be given away in June.