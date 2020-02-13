High school student charged in connection with Halifax County double murder

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A northern Virginia high school student is in custody in connection with a Halifax County double murder, according to state police.

Authorities say 18-year-old Mohamed A. Aly is a student at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, where state police arrested him on Thursday morning.

Aly is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to state police.

State police say Ntombo Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Va., and Ayanna Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Md., were found dead on a median of Route 58 near Melon Road in the Turbeville community of Halifax County early Saturday morning. Their bodies were near a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima.

What initially looked like a single-car crash eventually became an active double murder scene, as investigators said the deaths were not caused by the crash.

Family members told News4 Washington that Bianda and Griffin were each shot in the head once.

Aly is being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax County.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone. You can also email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. All tips can be made anonymously.