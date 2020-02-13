Hollins University names newest president

ROANOKE, Va. – Hollins University has named its newest president.

Dr. Mary Hinton, current president of College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota, will officially start as the university president on Aug. 1, according to a release from the school.

“Hollins’ steadfast commitment to the education of women, its grand ambitions for the future, and the strong desire to not only be an inclusive leader in women’s education but a higher education innovator reflects the incredible vision and enormous potential of the university," said Hinton.

Hollins will officially welcome Hinton, her husband and three children on Feb. 21.