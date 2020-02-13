Several Giles County residents report scam calls surrounding Apple, iCloud information

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Multiple Giles County residents have reported receiving suspicious phone calls asking for personal Apple ID and iCloud information.

Apple will never call asking for your iCloud account information, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office advised.

If you give out your iCloud password, it could lead to scammers being able to access your banking information or other personal information on your phone.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends ignoring the phone call. They say if you do pick up the phone, to hang up immediately.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) provides a list of ways to recognize a phone scam. They advise users to remember “there is no prize, you won’t be arrested, you don’t need to decide now, there’s never a good reason to send cash or pay with a gift card and government agencies aren’t calling to confirm your sensitive information.”

A full list of common phone scams can be found on their website, including what to do if you’ve already paid a scammer.

Apple also has some tips to help users protect their accounts from potential scammers. They recommend to protect your Apple ID, avoid scams when using Apple Pay to send money, to not call phony support numbers in pop-up alerts, to verify a caller’s identity and never open attachments in suspicious messages.

If you believe you’ve received a suspicious message, please report the phishing attempt and forward the email to Apple.

Apple has a specific protocol for reporting suspicious messages:

If you receive what you believe to be a phishing email that’s designed to look like it’s from Apple, send it to reportphishing@apple.com.

To report spam or other suspicious emails that you receive in your iCloud.com, me.com, or mac.com Inbox, send them to abuse@icloud.com.

To report spam or other suspicious messages that you receive through iMessage, tap Report Junk under the message.

You can find more information here.