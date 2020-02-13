What’s News Today: education, ‘The Color Purple’

ROANOKE, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam's Commission on African American History Education holds a listening session in Southside. It's looking to strengthen African American education and the Virginia history education standards. If you would like to give your thoughts, the meeting begins at 6 p.m. at J. M. Langston School in Danville.

The North American Tour of “The Color Purple” comes to Blacksburg. The Tony Award-winning Broadway revival, featuring a score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues comes to the Moss Arts Center tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

People in the Alleghany Highlands will learn to “Stop the Bleed” today. The program teaches how to stop a person from bleeding during an emergency. People in Alleghany County, Covington, Clifton Forge and Iron Gate are eligible to take part in the four-hour class this afternoon. Registration is required.