Two in custody after shots fired at Lynchburg shopping center near high school, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police have detained two people after a shots fired incident on Friday afternoon.

At 12:11 p.m., officers responded to the Plaza Shopping Center on Memorial Avenue.

As a precaution, both E.C. Glass High school and Centra College of Nursing administrators placed both schools on lockdown.

Officers arrived, secured the gun and detained two people, according to the police department.

There are no reports of injuries as a result of this incident and all suspects are in custody.

Charges are pending.