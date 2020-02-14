Woman leads Henry County authorities on high-speed chase with small child inside car

A woman has been arrested after authorities say she led them on a high-speed chase through Henry County with her small child in the car Thursday night.

An officer reportedly tried to pull over Kelsey Renee Moles around 9:45 p.m. on Trent Hill Drive near Basset for a headlight that was out. Instead of stopping, authorities say Moles sped away. Deputies say Moles had her small child, who is around one-years-old, in the car with her during the chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moles reached up to 93 mph as she led authorities on a chase that lasted for about 12 miles. Authorities were eventually able to stop her in Horse Pasture.

Moles has been charged with child endangerment, falsified inspection, faulty brakes, resisting arrest, disregarding police, reckless driving and going 20 mph or more over the speed limit. She is in Henry County Jail with no bond.