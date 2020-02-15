Lynchburg man creates mobile barbershop, offers Valentine’s Day specials

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One local man is working to make Valentine’s Day haircuts convenient for those getting ready for their dates.

Dujuwan owns a mobile barbershop named after himself.

He travels through Lynchburg and gives haircuts to people who are too busy to wait at a barbershop.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, he's only charging $14 for a fade.

He sets up his trailer in a parking lot or he goes to his customers.

“Got a special someone I want to go see later,” Mike Rucker, customer, said.

“Busy people that really need a cut right now. Some people that can’t leave their house. Try to make it convenient for people,” Dujuwan said.

Dujuwan’s mobile barbershop started in December.