Lynchburg man creates mobile barbershop, offers Valentine’s Day specials
Dujuwan owns Dujuwan’s Mobile Barbershop
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One local man is working to make Valentine’s Day haircuts convenient for those getting ready for their dates.
Dujuwan owns a mobile barbershop named after himself.
He travels through Lynchburg and gives haircuts to people who are too busy to wait at a barbershop.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, he's only charging $14 for a fade.
He sets up his trailer in a parking lot or he goes to his customers.
“Got a special someone I want to go see later,” Mike Rucker, customer, said.
“Busy people that really need a cut right now. Some people that can’t leave their house. Try to make it convenient for people,” Dujuwan said.
Dujuwan’s mobile barbershop started in December.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.