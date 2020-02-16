Franklin County deputies searching for man reported missing for weeks

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County deputies are searching for a 56-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a family member reported Keith Bentford Perdue missing just before 9:30 a.m. Friday after she was unable to make contact with him for the past two weeks. A wellbeing check was done at his residence, but he was not located.

Perdue was last seen at Walmart in Rocky Mount on Feb. 2, which deputies confirmed through store video surveillance.

A motor vehicle accident was reported by a passerby around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of Muddy Fork Road. A vehicle registered to Perdue was recovered in that accident, but he was not in the vehicle.

Deputies said Perdue has a history of health conditions that are a cause of concern for his disappearance.

There is currently no evidence indicating foul play, however authorities said it is very unusual for Perdue to be gone this long without contacting his family.

On Saturday, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Department of Public Safety began searching the Muddy Fork area to try to locate Perdue, but they were not successful.

New information the Sheriff’s Office received Sunday indicated someone came upon a car sitting in the road with the lights on the night of Feb. 2. Deputies said the passerby stopped and spoke with two white men in an unknown vehicle. They stated that the victim wrecked his car and they had taken him back home, that he was fine, but realized upon arrival to his home that his house keys were still in his vehicle. According to deputies, they also stated that they returned to the wrecked vehicle to retrieve the keys, but the passerby did not see the men enter the victim’s vehicle nor did they see the victim. The passerby proceeded to leave and saw the men pull their vehicle into the victim’s driveway.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is interested in speaking with the two men who assisted Perdue back to his home on the night of Feb. 2. Contact Lt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.