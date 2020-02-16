One displaced after house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va – One person is out of their home after a fire Saturday night on Strokes Street in Danville.

Officials say the one-story house had a moderate fire and smoke venting from the front. The homeowner was not inside the house when crews arrived at the scene.

There was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire house. Officials say it is not livable anymore.

The home owner will be staying with a friend.

The cause of the fire was from discarded smoking materials.