Resident escapes mobile home fire in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of West Riverside Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said one person was home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.

According to officials, the first units arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a mobile home. The fire was located inside a utility closet and was brought under control within seven minutes of the arrival of the first units.

The building sustained fire and smoke damage, but the fire was contained to the utility closet.

Approximately 17 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to the call.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental and estimated the damage to be $10,000.

One resident was displaced and is being assisted by family.