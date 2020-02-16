The Roanoke Stars Wheel Chair basketball team raises money and awareness through a tournament
ROANOKE, Va. – For the 3rd year in a row, The Roanoke Stars Wheel Chair basketball team hosted a three on three tournament.
The fundraiser helps the team buy more wheelchairs for basketball.
Each chair costs around $2,500 to $3,000.
Coach and Founder Jacob Tyree said he wants more disabled people in the community to be able to play an adaptive sport.
Tyree said he also hopes the event gives a new perspective on what it takes to play and adaptive sport.
