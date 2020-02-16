Two people killed, three others hurt in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash which occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 81 near the 131 mile marker in Roanoke County.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, when a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck a tractor trailer in the rear.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Belinda Chavez, believed to be in her 30s, and the front seat passenger, Melissa Ayala, 36, were killed in the crash.

There were four other occupants in the vehicle. Two adult females and a 14-year-old female were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

There was also an infant in the vehicle who was properly restrained and uninjured.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the Motor Carrier Inspection Team were called to assist with the crash.

Police said the speed of the Chevrolet was a factor in the crash.

All lanes were reopened just before 8:30 a.m.