‘A constant reminder that somebody is there’: Woman writes special cards for strangers in need

ROANOKE, Va. – Debra Farrell believes few things are as special as receiving a heartfelt card.

"Written word is a big deal,” Farrell said. “It's very meaningful for someone to take the time to handwrite a letter or handwrite a note, and a lot of us keep those.”

Farrell and other volunteers spent time this month writing love letters for strangers they have never met.

“February is love month, so it's the perfect month for it,” Farrell said. “I just want to encourage people. We don't get enough of that, I feel like."

Farrell organized the card-writing campaign. She said the cards are meant to pick up people dealing with extreme stress or grief.

"We requested people send us stories of people going through a hard time, whether it was a death or a job change or anything in between," Farrell said.

Farrell still struggles with the pain of losing her father in 2017. She said the messages she received after his death made her realize how words can change someone's life.

"It's just a constant reminder that somebody is there and somebody cares about us," Farrell said. "Loving people is simple. It's not always easy, but it's simple."

Farrell plans to send the cards out on Tuesday.