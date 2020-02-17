Brave the chilly wave for Special Olympics Virginia at New River Polar Plunge

RADFORD, Va. – Participate in a chilly thrill for a great cause.

The annual New River Polar Plunge is Feb. 22. Teams take an icy dip into Dudley’s Landing in Radford to raise money in support of Special Olympics Virginia.

It’s $100 to take the plunge. If you don’t want to plunge but still want to support you can just donate.

The fundraising goal is $55,000.

With the help of the generous community as a New River Polar Plunge partner, 10 News has raised more than $4,600 so far.

To learn more on how to brave the wave or donate, click here.