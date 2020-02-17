Crews respond to fire in southeast Roanoke Sunday night
ROANOKE, Va. – Crews with Roanoke Fire-EMS are responding to a fire in the 200 block of 18th Street SE.
A department spokesperson said crews were dispatched just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
When crews arrived, they found an abandoned residential structure fully involved.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
10 News has a crew on scene working to learn more. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.