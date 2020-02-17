Missing Campbell County 13-year-old thought to be with fugitive father

Rustburg, VA – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile from the Bethany Road area of Rustburg in Campbell County.

Camrin Lee Ferguson

Camrin Lee Ferguson, age 13, (above) was last seen on Friday, February 14, 2020. He is approximately 5 foot tall, and weighs 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Charles D. Ferguson Jr.

It is possible he may be in the company of his father, Charles D. Ferguson Jr., (above) who is currently a fugitive, wanted in Campbell County on three outstanding misdemeanors. Ferguson is 35 years of age, with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 6 foot tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of either Camrin or Charles Ferguson is asked to contact Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.