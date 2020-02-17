Radford University mourns loss of beloved police officer

RADFORD, Va. – It was a difficult day at Radford University on Monday, as the Highlanders mourn one of their own.

On Sunday night, the university posted on social media, announcing that RU Police Lt. Jay Dunford passed away after a long, hard fight with cancer over the last year.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lt. Jay Dunford. Lt. Dunford started out as a patrol officer... Posted by Radford University Police Department on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Throughout his cancer treatment, he was taking classes on campus and was just two classes shy of completing his masters.

Fellow Highlanders said he was a valued member of the community who will be missed, but is leaving behind a legacy.

“It’s a lasting impact. It’s one that’s just a life embodying service, a heart for others, he was a family man. That’s how he’s going to be remembered,” said Caitlyn Scaggs, associate vice president for university relations at Radford University.

Dunford started out as a patrol officer on campus back in January 2007.